Luciano Spalletti, Juventus manager, spoke to Sky on the eve of tomorrow's friendly against Palermo in Perth, Australia, scheduled for 11am BST. With talk focused on both the pitch and the transfer market, the Juventus coach had this to say.





On Filippo Inzaghi, Palermo manager, and the Rosanero: "He will become a top manager, just as he was a top player. He is someone who knows how to make the most of his players' characteristics in order to bring home as much as possible. Palermo have many players with Serie A experience, it will be a difficult match."