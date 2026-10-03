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Yildiz 2-1Getty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus: Real Madrid are not giving up on Kenan Yildiz

Juventus
Real Madrid
K. Yildiz

The Turkish playmaker is still sidelined, but in Spain they continue to push him as Real Madrid’s primary target for the coming transfer windows.

Juventus have barely been able to enjoy him this season. Kenan Yildiz remains sidelined with a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and, while his return is edging closer, it is still not just around the corner. He has made only one appearance so far, playing 69 minutes, and has not been seen on the pitch since that Frosinone-Juventus match.

His qualities and potential are still well known, not only in Turin but across Europe, where interest in signing him has not faded during this enforced lay-off. Among the clubs pushing hardest for him, reports Fichajes, are Real Madrid.

  • Changes in attack

    Real Madrid are planning another attacking overhaul next summer. Vinicius Jr.'s impact, despite the contract extension he recently signed, has not gone down well with either the fans or the club. Rodrygo will return, Endrick needs to be moved on and, amid all that uncertainty, Kylian Mbappé will be the only untouchable one.


    So they want to keep following the path mapped out some time ago by snapping up the best emerging talents in the world, with the Juventus attacking midfielder enjoying the full approval of everyone at the club and also having an exceptional advocate in Arda Guler.

  • Juventus capital gain?

    Juventus have long decided to place a major bet on the 2005-born player as the star of the club's present and future, but the summer signing of Alajbegovic, added to the financial difficulties that could force Massara and Carnevali into a high-profile sale by June, have put Yildiz's name back at the centre of the debate.

    He arrived on a free transfer from Bayern in 2022, so a sale for a huge fee would allow Juventus to sort out their accounts and balance sheet in one stroke with a monster capital gain. The club will resist, but if a three-figure offer arrives, everything could change.

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