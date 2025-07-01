Juventus questioned over Dean Huijsen sale as perplexed Fabio Capello says Italian side missed 'obvious' potential following Real Madrid move
Former Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello is surprised that Juventus couldn't realise the potential of Dean Huijsen after his early Real Madrid exploits.
- Capello perplexed by Juve's decision to sell Huijsen
- Believes he was just as good at the Allianz Stadium
- Spaniard made just one appearance in Italy