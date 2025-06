This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Real Madrid is the club of my life' - Dean Huijsen serenades Los Blancos fans after making 'dream' move to Spanish capital D. Huijsen Real Madrid LaLiga New Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen says the Spanish giants are the club of his life after signing from Bournemouth. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Huijsen joins Madrid

Admits move to Spain is 'dream'

Played up to fans with 'club of my life' admission Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match FIFA Club World Cup RMA HIL Match preview