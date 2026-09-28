Juventus announced Neto's arrival with this statement. The goalkeeper was a free agent and comes in to replace the injured Grabara: "Norberto Neto is back in a Juventus shirt. The Brazilian goalkeeper has rejoined the Bianconeri club until 30 June 2027.





Born in 1989, Neto previously wore the Bianconeri colours between 2015 and 2017. Across those two seasons, he made 22 appearances in total and won 2 Serie A titles, 2 Coppa Italia trophies and an Italian Super Cup.





Following his spell in Turin, the Brazilian goalkeeper continued his international career with five years in Spain at Valencia and Barcelona, then three seasons in England with Bournemouth and Arsenal, before returning to Brazil last season with Botafogo.





Welcome back to Juventus, Norberto!".







