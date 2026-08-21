Juventus are preparing to reshuffle their goalkeeping options too. With Guglielmo Vicario already lined up as the new first-choice keeper, the Turin club must now decide the futures of Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio: at least one of the two is set to leave Turin, but it cannot be ruled out that both could end up departing.
Translated by
Juventus, Mandas an option as Vicario’s understudy
Perin on his way to Palermo
Mattia Perin remains an option for Palermo. In the last few hours that route had seemed to narrow. According to Tuttosport, the main issue was financial: Juventus' asking price is considered too high by the Rosanero club. Palermo have now kept that option open.
Di Gregorio: Bournemouth emerge
Michele Di Gregorio's situation is different, but just as delicate. The former Monza player does not feature in Juventus' plans under the new technical project, and the club are working to find him a new destination.
Talks with Marseille have cooled, and a permanent move currently looks complicated. In the last few hours, though, Bournemouth's interest has emerged, with the club assessing several profiles to strengthen that area.
Lazio are also said to be keeping an eye on the Italian goalkeeper, in a transfer market scenario that could yet become particularly interesting. Juventus want to find a solution that suits everyone and allows Di Gregorio to start again at a club where he can rediscover continuity.
His departure would carry even greater weight if Perin also leaves Turin.
Mandas emerges
With Vicario set to be first choice, Juventus would still have another spot to fill. If both goalkeepers currently in the squad leave, the Bianconeri will need to find a new No 12.
One profile they like is Lazio's 2001-born Christos Mandas, who, according to TuttoJuve.com, could be an interesting option behind Vicario, with Carlo Pinsoglio staying on as the 'third-choice'. Much will also depend on Lazio's moves and on the possible link with the Di Gregorio situation.
The picture is still taking shape, but this could become one of the hottest topics in the final days of the transfer window. Juventus have already chosen their new first choice. Now they just need to complete the revolution between the sticks.
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