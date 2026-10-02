Juventus: Licina returns to Turin, today Spalletti watches him for the future

In the black-and-white half of Turin, some already speak of a small regret when Adin Licina's name comes up. The talented attacking midfielder and winger, born in 2007, spent almost the whole summer with Luciano Spalletti's Juventus first team, but the path chosen for him then led to a loan move to Cremonese.

Now the German returns to the pitch at Continassa as an opponent in the friendly the two clubs have arranged to stay sharp during this long break. He will be one of the players under close watch, not least with the future in mind and, why not, even January.