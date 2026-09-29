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cm grafica juventus koopmeiners 2027
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus: Koopmeiners back on the market, the figures needed to avoid a capital loss

Juventus
T. Koopmeiners

The Dutch midfielder will be one of the players who can be sacrificed on the market in January in order to raise funds.

Six games have already gone by, five in the league and one in the Europa League, but Teun Koopmeiners still has not fully convinced Luciano Spalletti. The Tuscan coach has had to give him space and minutes, forced by circumstances, but what he has shown on the pitch has not satisfied the manager.


What now? With the books under strain and a need to go back into the transfer market, the former Atalanta man, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, will be put back on the market once again, this time in an effort to avoid his obstruction to a permanent sale.


  • Struggling to “take over” Juventus

    It's not just about the bare numbers, because he has one goal and one assist on the scoresheet at the start of the season. What Spalletti, the fans and the directors don't like, with the club staring at the huge amortisation and salary figures in the accounts, is the way he carries himself on the pitch and that lingering sense he still hasn't taken Juventus on his shoulders.

  • Transfer target, who wanted him

    There is still a chance of a breakthrough, inevitably given the emergency, but Juventus' aim remains to sell Koopmeiners on a permanent deal in January.

    Back in the summer, Besiktas and a couple of Arab clubs were interested in a permanent move, while Galatasaray, Manchester United, Monaco and Newcastle pushed for a straight loan.

  • The amount needed to avoid a capital loss

    So what fee can Juventus afford to sell the Dutchman for? Afford is the key word, because with the accounts set to close with a deficit of around €60 million and the loss of Champions League revenue, Giovanni Carnevali needs to boost the player trading figures and cannot afford to book a capital loss in the accounts.


    As of 30 June 2026, Koopmeiners still had a book value of €31 million, with an amortisation quota of around €10 million. Consequently, in the event of a permanent departure during the month of January, to avoid making a capital loss, a sale for no less than around €26 million will be required.

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