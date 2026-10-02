The 2026/2027 season will be a defining point for Juventus and for where the club go next. The pressure on LucianoSpalletti is huge, and over the past two days the closing of the 2025/2026 accounts, followed by the words of chief executive GiovanniCarnevali, have inevitably sharpened the focus on what the team do on the pitch, or rather what they must do.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus chief executive made it clear, with the smile and calm manner that set him apart, that the club's economic alarm has already sounded. He also underlined that, depending on the results achieved on the pitch, future strategies will also change in the building of the squad.



