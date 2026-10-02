Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
David Atletico MadridGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus, David yes, Openda no: which players are “redeemable” to save the balance sheet

Juventus

The words of chief executive Carnevali have once again pointed the finger at those players out on loan who could save the club from a high-profile sale next summer.

Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali was clear in his lengthy address at the Festival dello Sport in Trento: the Bianconeri have two strategic objectives for their balance sheet this season. The first is tied closely to results on the pitch, because without qualification for next season's Champions League it will be a "bloodbath". The second concerns the transfer market and financial fair play restrictions, which means sales will have to be completed.

According to Carnevali, though, the club could avoid a high-profile sale from the current squad if, alongside securing a Champions League place, those players currently out on loan and away from Continassa are sold on a permanent basis through the agreed redemption clauses. But who are they and how much money could they bring into Juventus's coffers?


  • No to Openda, yes to David

    The two key names are obviously the strikers signed a year ago and sent away from Juventus this summer.

    Lois Openda and Jonathan David are, however, in very different situations. The former is on a dry loan at Lyon with no option to buy already agreed, so he will still carry a weight of almost €30 million on the books as of 30 June 2027. It is the opposite for the Canadian, for whom Atletico have an option to buy for €25 million.

  • Di Gregorio, Miretti and Joao Mario

    Then there is Michele Di Gregorio, with Bournemouth holding an option to buy for 12.7 million plus 1.5 million in bonuses, Fabio Miretti, whom Besiktas can sign permanently for €13 million, and Joao Mario, who has joined Fiorentina, who can keep him by paying €9.5 million to Juventus.

  • The Adzic case

    Another player who could be sacrificed is Vasiljie Adzic, who is thriving at Sassuolo. They have an option to buy for €12 million, while Juventus would hold a counter-buyback option for €13.7 million.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • 72 million

    If all of that goes through, and leaving Openda out of the calculation, as he does not have a fixed fee, along with Adzic's non-buy-back, Juventus could raise a total of €72.2 million from their surplus players. That would be enough to cover the lost Champions League revenue in 2026/27.

Serie A
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV