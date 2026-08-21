At Juventus incoming business is inevitably tied to outgoings. To keep operating in the market, the club must first free up space in the squad and on the wage bill, starting with Jonathan David.





According to Tuttosport, the Canada striker has rejected an approach from Hull City and, for now, remains in a sort of limbo: he is not part of Juventus' technical plans, but there are still no especially concrete routes towards a sale.





Midfield presents a similar problem. Kessié is still waiting, but before moving forward Juventus must first offload at least two players from that department. The first name is Arthur, and things are moving quickly towards a contract termination: only the final details still need to be sorted.



