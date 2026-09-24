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cm grafica cambiaso
Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus: Cambiaso is ready to return. And Spalletti could change his role

Juventus
A. Cambiaso

The Azzurro has returned to training with the group, what future awaits him?

Juventus' 2-0 win over Atalanta has restored calm at Continassa. Talk over the future of Luciano Spalletti quickly faded, replaced by planning and fresh ideas for the future of Juventus.

During the international break, the Tuscan manager will try to sharpen up several players who have still looked short in the opening six games of the season. More than anything, though, he hopes to get at least some of the long-term absentees currently in the treatment room back at his disposal. Among them, the one closest to returning is Andrea Cambiaso.


  • Work in a group

    Over the past two days, the winger born in 2000 has finally returned to training with the group, first partially and then with a heavier workload, after the painful ankle sprain he suffered during Juventus v Parma on 31 August 2026. So far he has managed just 31 minutes across two substitute appearances for Kalulu and Celik, but his return will also give Spalletti the chance to assess him in another role.

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  • NEW ROLE

    Across the last two matches against Nec and Atalanta, Spalletti tried out different versions of his Juventus, switching between a 3-4-2-1 and a 4-2-3-1. The system the former Italy head coach has in mind, though, is a permanent return to a 4-3-3, one in which Kenan Yilidz, another long-term absentee, will also be able to slot in with ease in future.

    As for Cambiaso, his future may not lie in the wide defensive areas where, largely because of the characteristics of the attacking wide players at his disposal, Spalletti needs players who are more defensive and more disciplined than him.

    From Monday, when the doors of Continassa reopen, Cambiaso will also start working towards a future as a central midfielder. He has filled the role only occasionally when required, but given the needs of the squad available to the manager, it could be the position where he gets far more minutes than he would out on the flanks.



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