Juventus, Bernasconi also on the list for a move out wide

As so often at Juventus, and as will be the case again in the coming months, everything will depend above all on the structure of any deal and the cost that follows. That's why Massara's notebook does not contain a single priority target. Juventus are tracking several options on the left flank as they look for a player who can add greater depth to the squad at the lowest possible cost.

Among the names already mentioned is Emerson Palmieri, who is on his way out of Marseille and is seen as a possible opportunity for January. Among the Italians, Udogie appeals, but the price does not make a deal easy. Then there is Tyrick Mitchell, the Crystal Palace full-back already followed by the Juventus hierarchy, and above all Rayan Aït-Nouri of Manchester City, with Juventus reopening contacts in recent weeks while also weighing up the possibility of a loan as early as January. The corporate chaos and possible sanctions could also help open that path.

Plenty of names, but only one aim: give Spalletti the wide player signing that got away in the summer and complete his squad.