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Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus, Bernasconi also on the list for a move out wide

Juventus
Atalanta
L. Bernasconi

The Italian alternative for the move out wide planned at Juventus.

The international break doesn't just disrupt clubs and teams, with players pulled away and sent back to their national sides. It also gives clubs a chance to look ahead and work out how to strengthen their squad before the January transfer window.

Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have been looking for a left-back, or at least a wide player, to complete a department where Zeki Celik, Pierre Kalulu and the returning utility man Andrea Cambiaso, whom Spalletti has also tried in midfield, need at least one more option. One of the names under consideration is Atalanta's Lorenzo Bernasconi.


  • Bernasconi idea

    According to Tuttosport, Atalanta full-back Bernasconi, born in 2003, is among the wide players sporting director Ricky Massara is assessing.

    Juventus know Bernasconi very well and he is no new name on the transfer market, given that former sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli had already tried to strike a deal with the Bergamo club in the summer. At the time, the Nerazzurri decided to back their academy product and tied him down to a new contract, but his performances continue to attract the attention of big clubs such as Juventus.

  • Untouchable

    Despite his new contract status, Bernasconi has only played in fits and starts, with Maurizio Sarri leaving him on the bench against Bologna and Roma and sending him on only as a substitute against Cagliari and Hapoel Tel Aviv in the decisive second leg of the Conference League qualifiers. Right now, he is no longer untouchable in the way he seemed to be over the summer.

    Elsewhere, Bernasconi has also thrived in a different role, more as a wing-back in midfield than as a conventional full-back in a back four, which is how Sarri sees the position. For Juventus, though, that versatility is a major wildcard, given that Spalletti has not yet settled on a definitive system for the second part of the season. Bernasconi also delivers corners and angled free-kicks extremely well, something Juventus cannot afford to overlook.

  • ALTERNATIVE

    As so often at Juventus, and as will be the case again in the coming months, everything will depend above all on the structure of any deal and the cost that follows. That's why Massara's notebook does not contain a single priority target. Juventus are tracking several options on the left flank as they look for a player who can add greater depth to the squad at the lowest possible cost.

    Among the names already mentioned is Emerson Palmieri, who is on his way out of Marseille and is seen as a possible opportunity for January. Among the Italians, Udogie appeals, but the price does not make a deal easy. Then there is Tyrick Mitchell, the Crystal Palace full-back already followed by the Juventus hierarchy, and above all Rayan Aït-Nouri of Manchester City, with Juventus reopening contacts in recent weeks while also weighing up the possibility of a loan as early as January. The corporate chaos and possible sanctions could also help open that path.

    Plenty of names, but only one aim: give Spalletti the wide player signing that got away in the summer and complete his squad.

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Serie A
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Juventus
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Serie A
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