Juventus' defeat away to Sassuolo hurts more for the way it happened than for the three points they dropped at the Mapei Stadium. It was not only a defeat for master Spalletti against pupil Aquilani, but also a loss born of the confusion Juventus showed all evening, on the pitch and on the bench.





With that in mind, Juventus' starting line-up was almost forced, especially in midfield, given the long list of injury absences. It is the substitutions and the way Spalletti and several players handled the closing stages that raise doubts.





Zhegrova's introduction was clearly the right call, given the Kosovan scored twice, but doubts remain over the simultaneous withdrawal of Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez for Zhegrova and Woltemade. Kolo Muani probably should have been the one to go off, a ghost again this evening. Spalletti persisted instead and explained after the match that he intends to keep trusting the Frenchman.



