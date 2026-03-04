Just how bad were Kaizer Chiefs against Richards Bay as they fell to their fourth defeat in a row? Very, very bad according to the stats and Cedric Kaze
- Backpage
Incinerated any lingering hopes
This latest setback at the UMhlathuze Sports Complex didn't just hurt the pride of the Soweto giants; it effectively incinerated any lingering hopes of a Betway Premiership title charge.
Thulani Gumede proved to be the executioner, ghosting in to score the only goal of the game in the 69th minute and leaving the Amakhosi faithful questioning the direction of the club under the current technical team.
The statistics painted a picture of a team that looks comfortable with the ball but clueless with their intent.
Despite seeing more of the play, Chiefs failed to produce anything of substance in the final third.
The tale of the tape
The game stats do not reflect kindly on the team and their performance.
Richards Bay Kaizer Chiefs Possession 42% 58% Expected Goals (xG) 1.02 0.08 Total Shots 15 4
- Backpage
What Kaze had to say about sterile possession
Speaking in a post-match interview on SuperSport TV, co-coach Cedric Kaze was brutal in his assessment of the team's performance.
"Of course, it’s true that we had a possession in the first half, but I would say it was a sterile possession without breaking lines," Kaze remarked.
"Without threatening the opponent's box."
A shot count of just four with zero attempts on target bears out the co-coach's comments.
- Backpage
Kaze on tactical flaws and missing runners
Kaze pointed to a fundamental imbalance in the squad selection and tactical execution as the primary reason for their failure to break down the Natal Rich Boyz.
The Burundian tactician suggested that while his side boasted technical proficiency, they lacked the explosive movement required to unsettle a settled defensive block.
"I think probably we had too many players that are fit ballers and not enough runners behind the defensive line," he explained.
This structural deficiency meant that the 58 percent ball possession recorded by Amakhosi was largely superficial, failing to translate into high-quality scoring opportunities.
In a desperate attempt to salvage the game and inject much-needed urgency into a languid attack, the coaching staff turned to the bench at the interval.
Kaze highlighted the introductions of Glody Lilepo, Mduduzi Shabalala and Luke Baartman as part of the tactical adjustment.
"We tried to correct that in the second half with the introduction of Lilepo and someone like Shabalala and Baartman as well," he said.
However, the triple substitution failed to ignite the spark required. Instead of finding the breakthrough, Chiefs were caught cold at the other end.
"But unfortunately, we concede a goal," Kaze added, reflecting on the defensive lapse that decided the contest.
- Backpagepix
Title dreams turn into a nightmare
The mathematical reality for Kaizer Chiefs is now as grim as their on-field performances. The defeat leaves them languishing in fifth place, a massive 11 points adrift of joint log leaders Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Given the relentless form of the pacesetters, a double-digit deficit at this stage of the season feels insurmountable.
This domestic slump follows a painful continental exit, where they were booted out of the CAF Confederation Cup in the group stage following a 2-1 loss to Zamalek SC in Egypt.
The aura of invincibility that once defined the club has vanished, replaced by a recurring pattern of sterile dominance and defensive frailty.
- Backpage
What the fans had to say
Chiefs fans took to our Facebook page to express their dissatisfaction with the result and the club's current predicament.
We need a statement first thing in the morning; this is unacceptable. Those coaches need to leave our club immediately - MphoKhosified
So you guys have been on 30 points since 28 January? Kante, what were you doing when Pirates were losing? - Madimetja Erens
Bvuma wrapped the game before it even started😭 - Katlego M
Football left Naturena. Kusele igama [only the name is left] - Nomkhosi4
The fight for top eight begins - Athenkosi Ndamase
Bradley Cross, what have you done???😭😭😭 - Akani Mnwanati