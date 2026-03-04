Just how bad were Kaizer Chiefs against Richards Bay as they fell to their fourth defeat in a row? Very, very bad according to the stats and Cedric Kaze

This latest setback at the UMhlathuze Sports Complex didn't just hurt the pride of the Soweto giants; it effectively incinerated any lingering hopes of a Betway Premiership title charge.

Thulani Gumede proved to be the executioner, ghosting in to score the only goal of the game in the 69th minute and leaving the Amakhosi faithful questioning the direction of the club under the current technical team.

The statistics painted a picture of a team that looks comfortable with the ball but clueless with their intent.

Despite seeing more of the play, Chiefs failed to produce anything of substance in the final third.