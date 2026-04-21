Julian Alvarez's summer transfer preference revealed as Barcelona, Arsenal & PSG battle for Atletico Madrid talisman

Alvarez is also the subject of interest from Arsenal and PSG but finds those projects less appealing than a switch to the Blaugrana. Alvarez is not keen on a return to the Premier League after his stint at Manchester City, while he was also deterred by the limited international impact of Ligue 1. Instead, he views himself as the big bet to replace Robert Lewandowski at Barca and is highly attracted to the sporting project under Hansi Flick.