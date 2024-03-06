Six times Jude Bellingham's overwhelming will to win has gone too far

The Real Madrid star's competitive streak makes him one of the best in the world but has also occasionally got him in trouble

It is Jude Bellingham's job to be competitive. Talent is certainly part of his excellence, but athletes don't get that good that young without a certain drive. It's something that he himself has mentioned repeatedly in the past, most recently describing the environment at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Working at Real Madrid requires a certain level of quality and mentality, and to have this responsibility feels like a huge privilege to me. Every day I come I try to work hard to be the best," Bellingham said in early January.

At times, though, that will to win has boiled over. Bellingham made headlines for the red card he received against Valencia on Saturday, and although he was a tad unfortunate in the sense that referee Gil Marzano had made a poor decision to disallow his goal, it was not the first time Bellingham's competitiveness has landed him in hot water.

Indeed, as GOAL outlines below, Bellingham's temper has already got the better of him on several occasions during his fledgling career...