'Jose Riveiro undermined Magesi FC and benched Patrick Maswanganyi! Without Abongile Tom, Orlando Pirates are nothing - Thanks to Zakhele Siwela for a great call' - Fans

The Sea Robbers are licking their wounds after being eliminated by Dikwena Tsa Meetse in the local League Cup..

Magesi FC advanced to the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout after beating Orlando Pirates 3-2 in the last 16 match at the Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers' supporters were left shocked as they were expecting their club to secure an easy win over the PSL newbies.

However, Dikwena Tsa Meetse had other ideas as they managed to stun Bucs in their own backyard.

Here, GOAL brings you what fans shared on social media following the encounter.

