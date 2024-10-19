Orlando Pirates' unbeaten run ended with shocking loss to Magesi FC in Carling Knockout's five-goal thriller

BackpageSeth WillisOrlando Pirates' unbeaten run ended with shocking loss to Magesi FC in Carling Knockout's five-goal thrillerKnockout CupOrlando Pirates vs Magesi FCOrlando PiratesMagesi FCE. MakgopaCape Town City FC vs Magesi FCCape Town City FCPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedThe Soweto giants were knocked out of the annual competition by the PSL newbies in Soweto.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates hosted Magesi at Orlando Stadium Magesi scored three goals in the first half Bucs fought back to score two late goals but lostFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below