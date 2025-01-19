Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates send strong Caf Champions League warning as Percy Tau gets baptism of fire on debut! The biggest winners and losers

Another weekend of football has come and gone and GOAL takes a close look at those who performed well and those who fell short of expectations.

In the Premier Soccer League, a total of 11 goals were scored over the past weekend, with Chippa United and Marumo Gallants bagging four of those in a 2-2 thriller at Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

A day later, Kazer Chiefs returned to winning ways with a crucial 1-0 win over high-flying Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to close out the exciting weekend of league action in Mzansi.

In the Caf Champions League, Orlando Pirates hogged the spotlight as far as South African teams are concerned as they defeated the mighty Al Ahly 2-1 in Cairo on Saturday, thanks to goals from Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The country’s other representatives in the competition, Mamelodi Sundowns, were held by Moroccan outfit AS FAR 1-1 at Loftfus Versfeld as they managed to squeeze into the next round after finishing second in their group.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the weekend's action involving South African players and coaches around the world.