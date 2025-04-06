Jose Riveiro is leaving Orlando Pirates, this is what Stuart Baxter did to Kaizer Chiefs! Bobby Motaung makes comparisons and comments on Nasreddine Nabi's future - 'This thing needs balls'
The Buccaneers tactician is leaving at the end if the season while his Amakhosi counterpart's future has been a subject of speculation.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pirates announced Riveiro is leaving the club
- This comes as Nabi is struggling at Chiefs
- Motaung comments on the two teams' situations
🟢📱