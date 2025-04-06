Nasreddine Nabi of Kaizer Chiefs and Jose Riveiro of Orlando Pirates GOAL GFX
Michael Madyira

Jose Riveiro is leaving Orlando Pirates, this is what Stuart Baxter did to Kaizer Chiefs! Bobby Motaung makes comparisons and comments on Nasreddine Nabi's future - 'This thing needs balls'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCCupOrlando Pirates vs MC AlgerOrlando PiratesMC AlgerCAF Champions LeaguePremier Soccer League QualificationN. NabiJ. Riveiro

The Buccaneers tactician is leaving at the end if the season while his Amakhosi counterpart's future has been a subject of speculation.

  • Pirates announced Riveiro is leaving the club
  • This comes as Nabi is struggling at Chiefs
  • Motaung comments on the two teams' situations
