Jose Riveiro: Can Orlando Pirates coach guide the Buccaneers to PSL title ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns post 100-game celebration?

The European mentor has pressure to maintain the brilliant start in the PSL as he recently celebrated 100 games in charge of the Buccaneers.

In a sport where results speak louder than words, first impressions can be everything, and often, the critics come out before a new chapter has even begun. Take Jose Riveiro, for instance. When the Spaniard first stepped into the Orlando Pirates' dugout, he was met with skepticism and even ridicule.

Some went so far as to dub him “a plumber” - a harsh football term reserved for those deemed unworthy of the top job, whether player or coach. It was an unfair, premature assessment, but as we all know, in football, nothing silences doubters like success on the pitch.

And that's exactly what Riveiro delivered. With five cup titles already under his belt, his Pirates side has taken the 2024/25 season by storm, and they have yet to lose a single match in the Premier Soccer League (PSL). With 21 points from seven games, they are storming to the top of the table, leading the charge in the early stages of the title race.

Under Riveiro, Pirates have finished as runners-up twice in the league, always trailing the dominant Mamelodi Sundowns. But now, with a revamped squad and a renewed sense of purpose, is this the year that he turns his cup-winning success into league glory?

To mark his 100th game in charge, GOAL takes a deep dive into the impact of Riveiro at Pirates, as he stands on the precipice of a new chapter in his journey.

Click here to join our WhatsApp channel!