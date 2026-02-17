Jose Mourinho's still got some magic left - and Real Madrid return shouldn't be ruled out as Benfica boss plots Blancos' Champions League demise

In need of an unlikely win and other results to go in their favour, Benfica were staring down the barrel of a humiliating early exit. The writing appeared to be on the wall after just half an hour, too, as Kylian Mbappe headed Los Blancos in front. However, only a fool would write off a team coached by Mourinho.

Benfica launched a stirring comeback to lead 3-2 heading into stoppage time, only for news to filter through that they still needed another goal to progress to the knockout stage play-offs on goal difference ahead of Napoli and Pafos. Madrid then aided their cause, as Raul Asencio and Rodrygo were both sent off for picking up two yellow cards, which set the stage for a remarkable finale.

A free-kick from some 40 yards out gave Benfica one final opportunity, and even goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin ventured forward. Fredrik Aursnes proceeded to whip in a lovely curling delivery, and sure enough, it landed right on the head of Trubin, who glanced the ball into the net to spark pandemonium.

Trubin was mobbed by his team-mates, and Mourinho went crazy on the touchline, conducting the Benfica fans in a celebratory chant, before giving a young ball boy a memory to cherish by bringing him in for a hug.

"A fantastic goal, a historic goal, a goal that nearly brought the whole stadium down - and I think it was very deserved for us," the Portuguese boss said after the dust had settled. "I thought I had seen everything in football, but in the end, I hadn’t. For Benfica, it's an incredible prestige to beat Real Madrid."

Benfica will now be eyeing another prestigious victory, having been drawn against Madrid in the play-offs. If they pull it off, it would confirm that Mourinho is far from finished as an elite coach. It may also pave the way for a glorious summer homecoming at the Bernabeu, with Real yet to clarify who they want to serve as Xabi Alonso's long-term successor.