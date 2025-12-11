'Feels like an excuse' - Jose Mourinho hits back at Antonio Conte as Napoli boss blames fatigue for Champions League defeat to Benfica

For his part, Conte cut a frustrated figure. The Napoli manager felt his side were fighting an uphill battle before a ball was even kicked due to the accumulation of minutes in the legs of his key starters. With a shallow squad depth preventing significant rotation, Conte felt the lack of sharpness was inevitable.

"The match was certainly hard, difficult, on a hot pitch," Conte stated. "We come from a series of games every three days, the same players are always playing and it is inevitable that we start to feel something. Sunday's match was a key one, we had to travel, Benfica played on Friday, that's two extra days of recovery. But we have to take these things into account, we knew we'd spent a lot of energy, even mentally. Today some players were tired, you could see it, and there's no chance of any special rotation."

The physical fatigue manifested in technical errors, according to the Italian. Napoli, usually so precise in their build-up, found themselves making uncharacteristic mistakes and struggling to cope with Benfica’s early intensity.

"Today someone was tired, you could see it, and there is no possibility to make particular rotations," Conte admitted. "Tomorrow they will rest, then we will prepare for the match in Udine. Surely not being brilliant leads you to make wrong choices or not be so precise. At the beginning we struggled and committed errors."

Conte pinpointed a specific moment early in the game where their pressing structure collapsed, leading to a loss of confidence that permeated the rest of the first half.

"We knew about the difficulties anyway, we wanted to start strong and on the first pressure we took a ball behind [the defence], this took away some certainties," he explained. "In the first time we were very long, and they found passing lines."