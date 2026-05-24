Bring on Jose Mourinho! Hansi Flick ‘ready to face anyone’ as Barcelona see Clasico rivals Real Madrid turn to the ‘Special One’ for La Liga title-chasing inspiration

The Barca boss was speaking in the aftermath of his side's final game of the Liga season, a 3-1 defeat to Valencia at Mestalla. Despite the loss, Flick was quick to point out that the result did not overshadow the work done throughout the year, as the Catalan giants had already secured the league title before the final whistle in Valencia.

“This defeat doesn’t affect the season we’ve had, which ended with the title. We accept the result because Valencia’s victory was more than deserved. It was clear they had more to play for,” Flick explained. He admitted that his side struggled on the night, adding: ”We made some rather easy mistakes after going down 0-1, and they capitalized on them to score the goals that gave them the victory.”