Jorge Jesus sends Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ultimatum to Al-Nassr board amid contract uncertainty

Ronaldo has seen an end to his Saudi Arabian adventure speculated on, with the 41-year-old forward said to be mulling over his options. A return to Europe has been mooted - potentially at boyhood club Sporting - while fans around the world would like to see the all-time great united with eternal rival Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami.

No decision has been made as yet regarding what happens next, and that is also impacting Al-Nassr head coach Jesus. He is said to have “made renewing his contract contingent on the continued presence of his compatriot”. Al-Riyadiyah newspaper claim no fresh terms will be agreed by the man in the dugout if Ronaldo is allowed to move on.

The same source goes on to state that “the coach will not discuss his contract, which expires at the end of the current season, until he has a clearer picture of the Portuguese captain's future”.