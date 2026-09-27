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Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Jonathan David just cannot stop: another decisive goal with Canada too. Juventus, the €25 million buy-back from Atletico is too little!

J. David
Transfers
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Canada

The forward, on loan from Juventus to Atletico Madrid, has also found the net for his national team after his excellent start to the season in Spain

Canada beat a Chile side reduced to nine men 1-0 in a friendly played overnight Italian time in Toronto, thanks to a goal from Jonathan David. David, in fine form, scored the only goal for Les Rouges in the 12th minute, turning in the rebound after Chile goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux made a superb save from Cyle Larin's close-range effort.


Chile went down to 10 men in the 36th minute when Lucas Cepeda was shown a straight red card for a high challenge that left Richie Laryea with a bleeding wound. Five minutes into the second half, Gabriel Suazo was sent off for two bookings, leaving La Roja with nine men.


  • David, golden moment, buy-out clause too low?

    David, who joined Atletico Madrid from Juventus in the summer on loan with an option to buy set at €25 million, has made a flying start to the season, so much so that he has been nominated for La Liga's Player of the Month award for September. He has scored three goals in four matches for the Colchoneros, including one against Real Madrid, and he has now found the net on his first appearance of the season for his national team as well.


    After a disastrous 2025-26 season at Juventus, the Canadian, born in 2000, looks to have rediscovered the form he showed in his golden days at Lille. Juventus signed him from Lille on a free transfer in 2025, aside from agent commission costs, and that means a possible permanent sale of David in 2027 could allow Juventus to make a capital gain.


    If the striker keeps this up for the rest of the season, there will be cause for regret in Turin, because at that point the €25 million set for Atletico's option to buy would even seem too little.

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  • 2025, David to Juventus on a free transfer

    Let's recall the terms of Juventus's signing of David in 2025: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have finalised a sporting performance contract with the player Jonathan Christian David; in connection with the player's registration, ancillary costs of €12.5 million will be incurred, payable over three financial years. Juventus have signed a sporting performance contract with the same player until 30 June 2030".

  • 2026, David from Juventus to Atletico Madrid

    Recall the terms of David's move from Juventus to Atletico in the last transfer window: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have reached an agreement with Club Atlético de Madrid for the temporary transfer, free of charge, until 30 June 2027, of the rights to the sporting performances of the player Jonathan Christian David. The agreement also provides Atlético de Madrid with the option to acquire the rights to the sporting performances of the player on a permanent basis. The agreed fee for the possible permanent transfer is €25 million, payable over four financial years".

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