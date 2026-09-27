David, who joined Atletico Madrid from Juventus in the summer on loan with an option to buy set at €25 million, has made a flying start to the season, so much so that he has been nominated for La Liga's Player of the Month award for September. He has scored three goals in four matches for the Colchoneros, including one against Real Madrid, and he has now found the net on his first appearance of the season for his national team as well.





After a disastrous 2025-26 season at Juventus, the Canadian, born in 2000, looks to have rediscovered the form he showed in his golden days at Lille. Juventus signed him from Lille on a free transfer in 2025, aside from agent commission costs, and that means a possible permanent sale of David in 2027 could allow Juventus to make a capital gain.





If the striker keeps this up for the rest of the season, there will be cause for regret in Turin, because at that point the €25 million set for Atletico's option to buy would even seem too little.