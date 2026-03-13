Getty Images Sport
'Barcelona fans want to talk about the present, not Lionel Messi' - Joan Laporta accuses presidential rival Victor Font of 'exploiting' club legend's name in heated debate
Xavi’s bombshell disrupts the election trail
The final face-to-face debate on TV3 was dominated by the fallout from Xavi's recent interview, in which he claimed that a deal for Messi's return was nearly finalised after the 2022 World Cup. Xavi claimed that Laporta vetoed the move to avoid a "power war", a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the Barca community just days before the polls. The furore has forced Laporta to take a defensive stance as he seeks to shift the narrative to the club's current revival under Hansi Flick. Meanwhile, Font has taken advantage of the situation, framing the election as a choice between Laporta's perceived lack of transparency and the prospect of a new era of institutional reconciliation.
- Getty Images Sport
'His name does not deserve to be exploited'
Laporta is desperate to keep the focus on the current squad, highlighting the impressive strides made by Flick and emerging La Masia talents. He believes looking backward hinders the current sporting project. "Barcelona fans want to talk about the present, with Lamine Yamal, [Pau] Cubarsi and Flick... not Messi," Laporta declared. He acknowledged the Argentine's monumental status, adding: "Full respect for Messi, he deserves a statue alongside [Johan] Cruyff when the Camp Nou is completed and at full capacity. But his name does not deserve to be exploited."
Font urges Messi to reveal the 'truth'
Font has publicly urged Messi to clarify the circumstances surrounding the failed 2023 homecoming so that members "do not vote misled." The challenger's project involving Messi includes an honorary presidency and a Michael Jordan-style commercial partnership to save the club's finances. "Saying that Messi is the past is undermining the best player in history," Font stated. "Leo Messi is present and future. We will offer to make him our president of honour. Hansi Flick and the sporting staff will decide how his career would end." Font boldly promised a swift resolution: "Three days from now, when we win the elections, the reconciliation with Leo Messi will be a reality. We will start a new project alongside Messi's hand. We are losing so much money by not selling Messi's image like they do with Jordan."
- Getty Images Sport
A defining Sunday for the Blaugrana
With the election scheduled for this Sunday, the club members decide whether to trust Laporta’s vision of a post-Messi future or Font’s promise of a grand reconciliation. The result will have immediate ramifications for the club's summer transfer strategy and its ongoing battle with a €2.5 billion debt. On the pitch, Flick’s side must block out the boardroom noise as they prepare for a crucial La Liga clash against Sevilla. Regardless of the outcome, the shadow of the club's greatest-ever player continues to loom large over the Spotify Camp Nou, ensuring that "the Messi question" remains the most potent weapon in Catalan politics.
Advertisement