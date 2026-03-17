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Joan Laporta makes huge announcement on Hansi Flick's Barcelona future after being re-elected as club president
A mandate for continued success
Following his successful re-election, Laporta has prioritised Flick's contractual situation to ensure the sporting project remains on track. Flick has galvanised a squad that had previously struggled for consistency, leading them to an emphatic domestic treble of La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the Copa del Rey in his debut season. While his current contract is valid until June 2027, the club's management is determined to reward his immediate contributions with better terms as Barca once again chase down the biggest trophies at the business end of the 2025-26 campaign.
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Stability through strategic renewals
Speaking during a detailed interview with RAC1, Laporta expressed his immense satisfaction with the managerial appointment made during his previous term. He revealed that "we will surely announce Hansi Flick's contract renewal soon," noting that the board prefers the head coach to consistently have at least a year of "leeway" on his deal. The president confirmed that sporting director Deco is currently spearheading the negotiations, while vice-president Rafa Yuste will be responsible for the final signature. Laporta added: "I would like to have Hansi Flick for this entire term; it would demonstrate stability and show that we are winning. He is a young man with a lot of energy who is happy at the club and in the city."
Flick's stellar record at Barca
Flick's tenure has been defined by ruthless efficiency, as he reached 100 official matches in record time by late February 2026. During his first century of games, he secured a staggering 75 victories, a record only surpassed by Luis Enrique in the club's history. Under his leadership, Barcelona rediscovered their clinical edge, scoring an incredible 281 goals in 100 games. His high-octane, high-pressing style has not only won over the demanding Camp Nou faithful, but it has also restored Barcelona's status as one of Europe's most feared offensive units.
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Targeting continental dominance
Flick is focused on bringing domestic dominance and boardroom support to the continental stage as Barcelona seek their first Champions League title since 2015. After a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Newcastle, Barcelona are preparing for a crucial return leg at the Spotify Camp Nou. This European mission coincides with Flick's team's four-point lead over arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. His impending renewal should boost morale as the club enters a season-defining period before the international break.
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