JJ Gabriel 'more than capable' of step up to Man Utd senior team as Darren Fletcher insists 'amazing' 15-year-old has 'major future'

Fletcher has suggested that Gabriel and several other academy stars are ready to rub shoulders with the senior squad. The teenage prodigy has already been integrated into training sessions with the first team under the watchful eye of Michael Carrick.

Regarding the possibility of the youngsters joining the senior pre-season tour this summer, Fletcher revealed: “All our players are capable of going on pre-season, not just JJ. It’ll depend on who else is selected and what he needs for his next step. Getting variation in your development is really important. We want him to go up there and thrive. We need to get him in the position to do that, and even if he doesn’t, that’s not the end of the world. We always need to be careful. They need to experience that, but it’s making sure it’s at the right time, and understanding why and what the needs are.

“Once you get thrown in there, you’re judged very, very quickly, rightly or wrongly. It’s important that we do right by his development. JJ’s more than capable to go in, as are a lot of our young players. They all get experiences with the first team. It goes under the radar how many of our young players get tastes of the first team.”