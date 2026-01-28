Jesse Lingard in advanced talks over Serie A transfer as ex-Man Utd star set to snub Premier League return

Lingard has spoken to Premier League clubs regarding a potential transfer but is now in "advanced talks" with Serie A sides, according to the Daily Mail. There's no detail yet of where exactly Lingard may end up, but he will certainly not be the only former Manchester United player plying his trade in Italy. Scott McTominay, Rasmus Hojlund and Romelu Lukaku are all currently enjoying life with Napoli, while David De Gea joined Fiorentina as a free agent in 2024 after a season on the sidelines. McTominay, who won the league in his first season with Napoli, has explained how life in Italy is different to the Premier League. He said: "The Premier League and Serie A are very, very different. I feel like in Italy it’s more tactical and in the Premier League it can be a little bit more chaotic at times, backwards and forwards, more like a basketball game."

