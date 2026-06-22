AFP
Jeremy Doku is a father! Belgium & Man City star's first child is born as winger set for quick flight back ahead of crucial World Cup tie
A new arrival for the Doku family
The Belgian Football Association confirmed on Monday that Doku and his wife, Shireen, have celebrated the birth of their first child, a son named Praise. The Manchester City star was permitted to leave the national team's training base just before Belgium's group stage encounter with Iran to be present for the milestone moment.
The Belgian Football Association (RBFA) released a statement confirming the news, saying: "Jeremy received the message yesterday, before the match, that the birth was imminent. In consultation with the Red Devils' medical staff, it was decided to temporarily give him the opportunity to join his wife in London."
- AFP
Medical clearance for the quick trip
Doku's availability for the match against Iran had already been in doubt due to a respiratory infection that kept him out of training sessions in Los Angeles. However, team doctor Brahim Hacene explained that the player's health did not prevent him from making the cross-Atlantic flight to support his partner during labor.
"Since he had already been receiving the adjusted medication for several days, he was able to fly without medical risk to be with his family during this special moment," Hacene confirmed.
"Everything went very well, and mother, father, and son are doing excellent. Jeremy will rejoin the group in Seattle tomorrow evening."
Overcoming external controversy
The decision for Doku to leave the squad mid-tournament was not without its detractors. The winger had previously expressed his desire to be present for the birth, which led to a heated debate in the media. Notably, a presenter faced severe backlash after suggesting that fathers were "useless" during childbirth and that the World Cup should take priority.
Those comments sparked a social media outcry, leading to the broadcaster issuing a public apology and suspending the presenter. Despite the noise, Doku has remained focused on his personal and professional responsibilities, as evidenced by his joyful update following the arrival of Praise.
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Crucial New Zealand clash looms
Belgium’s campaign on the pitch has been a source of frustration for fans following two opening draws against Egypt and Iran. The Red Devils were held to a scoreless stalemate by Iran in their most recent outing, a result that left the Belgian media questioning the team's creative spark in the absence of their star winger.
Doku is expected to link back up with Rudi Garcia’s squad in Seattle on Tuesday. His return comes at a critical time, as Belgium must secure a victory over New Zealand on Friday to guarantee their progression to the last 32 and keep their World Cup dreams alive.