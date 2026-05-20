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James Maddison 'embarrassed' by Tottenham relegation battle as he bids to avoid 'catastrophic' injury reoccurrence
London derby defeat heightens survival fears
Tottenham’s fight to avoid the drop will go down to the final day of the season after a 2-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Goals from Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos put Chelsea in control, and while Richarlison managed to pull one back late on, it proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the visitors.
The result leaves Spurs 17th in the Premier League table, sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining. A victory against the Blues would have guaranteed their safety, but they must now face Everton on Sunday knowing their top-flight status is still very much under threat. If 18th-placed West Ham beat Leeds and Tottenham lose, the north London club will drop into the Championship.
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Maddison vents frustration at relegation scrap
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Maddison was candid about the club's decline this season. "We have to give everything for the club, for the badge, for the fans," he said. "It's a bit embarrassing that we're in this position. We're going to need our fans, who were unbelievable tonight. I think we have the best away following in the league."
The midfielder acknowledged that the team missed a massive opportunity to secure safety before the final weekend. "We knew any sort of result would be very beneficial for us in the battle. It wasn't to be," he continued. "We pushed hard in the last 20 minutes. It was probably a pretty even game. I don't remember them having many chances."
Fitness concerns linger after ACL surgery
Maddison’s season has been decimated by injury, only returning to action in April after undergoing major ACL surgery. The mental toll of returning from such a significant lay-off is clear for the former Leicester man, who is wary of the risks involved in playing high-pressure football so soon after his recovery.
"Anyone who has worked in football or has had this injury, it's not easy to drop back in. It would be catastrophic for my career if something were to happen," Maddison added.
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A date with destiny against Everton
Tottenham now head into a final-day shootout where their Premier League future hangs in the balance. Despite the injury risks, Maddison knows he has a responsibility to perform when called upon by Roberto De Zerbi. As the team's primary creative spark, the pressure is on him to deliver the moments of quality that will keep Spurs in the division. The playmaker admitted that he is still searching for his rhythm.
"I've been out for a long time, so I'm not going to be at my fluid best," he explained. "I've had a massive injury and you have to respect the injury a bit. I'm going to do what I can on Sunday. [Being creative is] my job, it's what I'm paid to do. I haven't played this season, but when I do, it's what we have to do. Hopefully, when I'm on the pitch, I have to try and help the team."