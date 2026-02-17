Getty/GOAL
Jadon Sancho & girlfriend Saweetie make first public appearance together as Man Utd flop takes American rapper out for dinner in Paris
Sancho & Saweetie in Paris over Valentine's Day weekend
England international Sancho was snapped enjoying an evening out with Saweetie - whose real name is Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper - when heading for dinner in the French capital of Paris.
They were clearly in the city of love for a post-Valentine’s Day break, having been caught on camera in Paris on Sunday. Sancho was unable to whisk his partner away on February 14 as he was in FA Cup action for Villa that day against Newcastle - as he stepped off the bench in a 3-1 defeat for Unai Emery’s side.
Sancho and Saweetie dressed up for their night on the tiles, although they also wrapped up against the elements as winter chills continue to bite in Europe. The pair were in high spirits as they smiled for the cameras that caught them leaving their hotel for some food and drink.
The following day, they were spotted again - in more casual attire - when visiting the iconic Shakespeare and Company bookstore. Their loved-up display continued as they once again held hands while entering the venue.
- Getty
How Sancho sparked Saweetie romance rumours
Sancho, who appears destined to miss out on a place in England’s World Cup squad this summer after struggling for consistent form at club level, was first rumoured to be dating Saweetie in 2025.
While celebrating Chelsea’s Conference League final triumph - during a loan spell with the Blues - the 32-year-old rapper was spotted as the lock screen on Sancho’s phone. Speculation raged from that point.
Sancho further fuelled those rumours when getting a tattoo featuring his new girlfriend’s name. He was seen at the California-based Apollo Tattoo and Piercing Studio. They shared an image on their Instagram account of the 25-year-old forward getting the word Qiava - Saweetie’s middle name - inked onto his neck, behind his left ear.
Free agent: Sancho seeing Man Utd contract run down
While finding comfort and stability away from the pitch, Sancho is facing an uncertain future in his day job. His contract at Manchester United is due to expire in the summer, which will drop him into the free agency pool.
A testing time has been endured at Old Trafford since completing a £75 million ($102m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He registered just 12 goals through 83 appearances for United, leading to him tumbling down the attacking pecking order.
Regular starts have proved hard to come by at Villa, with the target only being found on one occasion for them, but Emery has not closed the door on a permanent deal being offered to the tricky winger.
Villa’s head coach said recently when asked if an extended stay in the West Midlands for Sancho has been discussed: “Not yet, but he is a fantastic player. Hopefully he can help us by increasing his qualities in our structure like he is doing.
“He will need another contract, and maybe it could be here. If he plays his best football, we will want him. But also other teams could be involved in the interest for him.”
Aston Villa fixtures 2025-26: Next up for Premier League title challengers
Villa, who are safely through to the last-16 of Europa League competition, will be back in action on Saturday when playing host to Leeds. They are sat third in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
Advertisement