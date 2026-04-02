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What next for Jack Grealish? Everton pushing to keep Man City loanee beyond end of season despite injury
Toffees aim for permanent Grealish deal
Everton are growing increasingly confident of keeping Grealish on Merseyside, with negotiations already underway regarding his future, according to Daily Mail. The 30-year-old was a revelation during the first half of the season, becoming a focal point of David Moyes' side before a devastating injury curtailed his campaign. The report suggests that the club is exploring both a permanent transfer and the possibility of a second season-long loan. The England international had contributed two goals and six assists in 22 appearances, proving his worth to the Friedkin Group’s project. While his current loan agreement from Man City includes a £50 million ($66m) option to buy, the Everton hierarchy is expected to negotiate a lower fee given the player's age and recent fitness struggles.
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Injury heartbreak ends 2025-26 campaign
The momentum Grealish built at Hill Dickinson Stadium came to a halt in January. During a 1-0 win over his old club Villa, the 30-year-old suffered a stress fracture in his left foot that required surgical intervention. Reflecting on the setback, Grealish shared his disappointment with fans but vowed to return stronger. “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted,” the winger said. “Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before. The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club.”
European ambitions key to the deal
With Everton currently on track to secure European qualification under Moyes, the prospect of playing on the continental stage could be the deciding factor for Grealish. A permanent move would signal a major statement of intent for the Toffees, proving they can attract and retain elite talent. Grealish is believed to be intrigued by the vision presented by the new ownership and is keen to lead the club into a new era. Success in these negotiations would provide a massive psychological boost for the supporters and the squad alike. Should Everton secure his signature, it could potentially open the door for more high-profile arrivals. The player's influence in the dressing room and his creative output on the pitch are seen as essential components for a team looking to challenge the established Premier League elite.
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What the future holds for Man City loanee
For City, Everton's interest offers a clear exit route for a player who has entered the final stages of his contract at the Etihad. With Grealish highly unlikely to feature in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup due to the timing of his recovery, his focus is solely on being fit for pre-season. Whether that pre-season takes place at Finch Farm or elsewhere remains the multi-million-pound question. If Everton can strike a deal that satisfies all parties, the playmaker looks set to remain the face of the Blues' ambitious rebuild. For now, the ball is in the court of the negotiators as they look to turn a successful loan into a long-term partnership.