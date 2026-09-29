Ricardo Larreina Amador
Mallorca goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar hospitalised after freak ceiling collapse at training ground
Veteran goalkeeper sustains head injury
Mallorca goalkeeper Cuellar was rushed to hospital after being struck by falling ceiling decor in the dining room at the Son Bibiloni training ground. The freak accident at the Ciutat Esportiva Antonio Asensio occurred prior to morning training under manager Luis Garcia. The 42-year-old shot-stopper immediately received intensive medical care to rule out any further complications from the head trauma.
- Ricardo Larreina Amador
Club confirms medical observation period
Mallorca issued a formal statement to address the incident involving the veteran goalkeeper, reassuring supporters that his condition was being monitored closely. In an official club statement, they said: "This morning, Ivan 'Pichu' Cuellar suffered a serious head injury after a large structure, which formed part of the decor in the dining room at the Ciutat Esportiva collapsed."
Providing further details regarding his hospital care, the club added: "The player has been taken to hospital for treatment and will remain under observation for the next 24 hours."
Experienced backup offers squad depth
Cuellar's lengthy career features spells with Atletico Madrid, Eibar, Leganes, and Sporting Gijon before he eventually arrived at Mallorca in the summer of 2023. Although he has made just three appearances across all competitions and is yet to feature this season, his veteran status remains an important dressing-room presence. The sudden setback leaves a notable void, given his wealth of experience as a trusted cover option between the posts.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Goalkeeping crisis complicates Girona preparations
The accident sparks an immediate goalkeeping headache for Garcia ahead of Sunday's matchday eight Segunda Division encounter against Girona. With Lucas Bergstrom away on international duty with Finland, Mallorca are left with Arnau Tenas as their solitary fit senior goalkeeper. The medical staff face a waiting game over Cuellar's recovery before coaching staff decide whether to promote an academy prospect to fill the bench.
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