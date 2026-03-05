Itumeleng Khune piles pressure on Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef 'Kaizer Chiefs need a recognised head coach' as Amakhosi's season spirals down

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been served heartbreak after heartbreak as the club has suffered four consecutive losses across all competitions.

The downward spiral also saw Amakhosi knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederation Cup.

As the poor run continues, many are wondering whether the co-coaching structure is the right one for the Naturena heavyweights.

Others are questioning whether Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are the right coaches to be in charge of the club.