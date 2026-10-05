Italy, zero minutes in four matches for Samuele Inacio: what happens now?

Italy under Roberto Mancini kept their momentum going with another win over Turkey, this time 3-1 at home, leaving the Azzurri firmly in the race to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals. The match brought an end to a demanding run of four consecutive games in this long international break, one in which plenty of players got opportunities and minutes. Among the Italy head coach's call-ups, there was huge anticipation around the senior Azzurri debut of one of the youngest and most talked-about talents eligible for Italy: Samuele Inacio.
But across those four matches, the 2008-born forward received just one call-up, for tonight's game against Turkey, and played zero minutes, so the "snatch-preventing" debut never arrived. So what happens now?