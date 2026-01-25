"It was a tough moment," Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Asanele Velebayi reflects on his journey with legal battles before living his dream

Velebayi also spoke about settling into the squad and the team’s approach going forward despite a demanding schedule.

"The schedule is crazy," said the 23-year-old.

"It's not something that we want. But it is not something that is in our control. We just have to remain focused and be ready.

"The most important thing is going to be to stay professional on and off the field and make sure that we prepare well for the next game because it's going to be a lot of travelling and playing.

"We just have to control what we can control and be ready for the challenge."

He added that the opportunity has had a significant impact on his life.

"This has been a huge change in my life," said Velebayi.

"Not only as a footballer, but as a person as well because Kaizer Chiefs is a big club. It has changed me a lot.

"But it has also helped me focus more, because of the pressure that comes with playing for Chiefs. It has helped me stay focused more, knowing that there are sacrifices that I have to make now.

"There are things that I can't do. It has been positive in that way, helping me focus more but also keeping my feet on the ground."

Velebayi also highlighted teamwork as a key difference between his former club and the way things are done at Naturena.

"We are hard on each other because of what this club means, not only as players but the coaches also," said Velebayi.

"The difference (between Spurs and Chiefs) is the character and mentality. As a group, we are hard on each other, not because we want to bring each other down but because we have belief in what we can do."