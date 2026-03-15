"It was a complete let-down": Dietmar Hamann delivers a scathing verdict on BVB's star player

In his role as a pundit for Sky, he had some strong words to say about the centre-back’s time at the Bundesliga’s second-placed side: “He joined on a free transfer, apparently became one of Dortmund’s highest earners, and it has to be said quite clearly: it was nothing but a disappointment.”

Süle moved to Dortmund on a free transfer from FC Bayern in 2022, but rarely lived up to the high expectations there. This was partly because the centre-back was repeatedly sidelined by physical problems. He made 108 appearances for BVB, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Dortmund recently also announced the departures of Julian Brandt and Salih Özcan. The statement regarding Süle read: "After four years in black and yellow, Niklas Süle’s time with Borussia Dortmund will come to an end this summer. BVB and Süle have mutually agreed on this."