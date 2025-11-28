'Isco needed seven stitches!' - Real Betis star ruled out after odd collision with ex-Man Utd star in Europa League clash

Pellegrini has confirmed that Isco will miss the upcoming derby against Sevilla on Sunday following a collision with team-mate Amrabat during their Europa League victory over Utrecht. The incident occurred just ten minutes into the match as both players contested a loose ball, resulting in a heavy clash that forced both off the pitch.

Speaking after the match, Pellegrini provided details on the severity of Isco's injury: "It was a very eventful match. Isco and Amrabat's injuries were incredible. Isco needed seven stitches; he doesn't have a bone fracture, but he won't be ready for Sunday. I don't think Amrabat will be either."

Pellegrini also indicated that Amrabat, on loan from Fiorentina after a stint at Manchester United, is highly unlikely to feature against Sevilla unless he makes a "very good recovery in the next few hours." The double blow leaves Betis without two key midfielders for one of their most important fixtures of the season.