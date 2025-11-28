Antony breaks down in tears during live interview as Man Utd flop reveals heartbreak at being banned from 'most important game of the season'

Speaking to the media after Real Betis' win over Utrecht, Antony said: “Yes, very important [win] — a difficult match, but we knew how important it was to win at home. And with it being the game before the derby, it gives us even more confidence. And well, three very important points.”

When asked about his red card against Girona, the Brazilian added: “Well, for me, it was a very sad moment. I’m coming off a red card where there was no intention from anyone. This was a very tough week."

As he broke down into tears, Antony continued: "I know we have another match ahead, but I know the importance of that one. I’m leaving a bit sad, angry, because I wanted to be there on Sunday. Playing alongside my teammates. For me, it’s the most important match of the year. Not being able to play in that game is very hard for me. It’s going to be difficult — like I said, it’s been a very tough, very difficult week. The suspension affected me a bit because of how important the next match is. I imagined myself playing away from home. Not being able to be there is going to be a bit difficult, but like I said — I’ll be there with my teammates, with high energy, ready to help them get the three points.”