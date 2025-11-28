AFP
Antony breaks down in tears during live interview as Man Utd flop reveals heartbreak at being banned from 'most important game of the season'
Antony receives red against Girona; set to miss El Gran Derbi
Antony’s emotional interview came only days after his costly red card in Real Betis’ La Liga draw with Girona, where he accidentally struck defender Joel Roca in the face attempting an overhead kick. The dismissal was upgraded to a straight red after a VAR review, and the suspension that followed now rules him out of the highly anticipated derby against Sevilla. The Brazilian played a key role in Betis’ latest European win but was visibly overwhelmed when asked about missing the weekend’s fixture.
Antony breaks down upon talking about missing Sevilla clash
Speaking to the media after Real Betis' win over Utrecht, Antony said: “Yes, very important [win] — a difficult match, but we knew how important it was to win at home. And with it being the game before the derby, it gives us even more confidence. And well, three very important points.”
When asked about his red card against Girona, the Brazilian added: “Well, for me, it was a very sad moment. I’m coming off a red card where there was no intention from anyone. This was a very tough week."
As he broke down into tears, Antony continued: "I know we have another match ahead, but I know the importance of that one. I’m leaving a bit sad, angry, because I wanted to be there on Sunday. Playing alongside my teammates. For me, it’s the most important match of the year. Not being able to play in that game is very hard for me. It’s going to be difficult — like I said, it’s been a very tough, very difficult week. The suspension affected me a bit because of how important the next match is. I imagined myself playing away from home. Not being able to be there is going to be a bit difficult, but like I said — I’ll be there with my teammates, with high energy, ready to help them get the three points.”
Antony remains a senior figure at Real Betis
Antony’s tearful reaction reflects how dramatically his fortunes have changed since leaving Manchester United for Real Betis, where he has rebuilt his confidence, form and relationship with supporters. The Girona red card was one of the few setbacks in what had otherwise been a revitalising spell in Spain, with Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini praising the winger’s discipline and improvements since January. Missing the Seville derby is especially painful given his growing importance within the squad, both creatively and emotionally.
His strong connection with teammate Abde has become one of Betis’ most notable on-pitch partnerships this season, with the pair combining frequently in recent matches. Antony said: “Yes, we have a very good connection. I’m very happy for Abde’s moment as well. Not only in this match — he’s been playing really well. He deserves it. He’s worked very hard too. He’s changed his mindset, he’s very focused. And I’m very happy — happy for Abde’s goals, for the performances he’s giving us.”
Antony’s praise for Abde in the interview highlighted his role as a senior figure in the dressing room and his pride in the Moroccan winger’s rapid development. Despite the red card, he continues to carry influence in Betis’ attacking structure and has been central to their push for a top-four finish.
El Gan Derbi kicks off with Antony
Antony will miss at least the derby against Sevilla, with the length of his ban dependent on La Liga’s disciplinary review, though Real Betis hope it remains a one-match suspension. His focus now turns to supporting the squad from the sidelines, with the player insisting he will “be there with high energy” as Betis chase Champions League qualification. With a crucial period approaching for the Verdiblancos, Antony will aim to return quickly, settle and ensure this setback does not derail his resurgence in Spain.
