Is Pérez raising the white flag? Laporta turns the Negreira case against Real Madrid!

Florentino Pérez didn't merely express reservations or point to question marks over the Negreira case. He went much further, using decisive phrases that could now become the focal point of the legal battle with Barcelona.

The Real Madrid president branded the affair "systematic corruption" and went as far as to call it "the biggest scandal in history", in one of the strongest statements he has made on the subject.

He didn't stop there. Pérez turned to the alleged impact of refereeing on Real Madrid's history, insisting the club could have won more league titles, and stated explicitly that 7 league titles were "stolen" from Real Madrid because of refereeing decisions. Barcelona, he added, "always benefits" from referees. These are direct accusations, not mere questions about the nature of the relationship between the Catalan club and Negreira.

And here Laporta found a point on which he could build.

Rather than wade into an endless media war over every invoice, every report and every account linked to the case, Barcelona put Pérez's own words under the microscope. They demanded he retract phrases the club considers "false and damaging to the club's reputation".

Most importantly, Barcelona's stance opens the door to a more awkward question. If the Real Madrid president insists that what happened amounts to "systematic corruption" and that Barcelona benefited from the referees, where is the specific evidence? Who are the referees? And which matches does he believe were decided by it?

Phrases such as "the biggest scandal in history" and "7 league titles were stolen" now carry particular weight in the fight. They betray the certainty in Pérez's rhetoric, and they let Barcelona try to shift the debate. No longer is it about the mere existence of a case, investigations and suspicions. It becomes about whether the Real Madrid president can actually prove the facts behind his words.

None of this means Barcelona have settled the Negreira case in their favour. But it has, for now, changed the position of both parties.

Once, the only question was: "What was Barcelona doing with Negreira?" Now a new one haunts Pérez himself: can he prove everything he said about Barcelona, or did some of his decisive statements go beyond what the investigations and the judiciary have so far proven?