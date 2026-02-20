Is Nkosinathi Sibisi fit? And where is Evidence Makgopa? Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Orlando Pirates injury fears as season intensifies
- Backpage
Bucs push amid injury scares
After sealing a domestic double, Orlando Pirates are chasing the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup glories.
However, their PSL hunt was hit with a blow after losing a high-stakes game against Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a chance for Bucs to widen the gap to nine points, but it was Masandawana's day, who are now behind with three points and a game in hand.
As the Sea Robbers challenge the Pretoria giants for the PSL title, injuries have been an issue that head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been facing.
One of the players that has been struggling for fitness is Nkosinathi Sibisi, but the former Marumo Gallants tactician has dismissed any fears that the defender is at risk of another injury.
Sibisi's injury could be detrimental for the ambitious Soweto giants who are already missing their former star defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who transferred to MLS side Chicago Fire.
- Backpage
'He is fine'
“As long as our medical department that is looking after the players, gives us the green light and he’s part of the team, I think he’s fine,” Ouaddou told the media on Thursday.
“You have seen him; he played [against Mamelodi Sundowns]. Of course, he’s fit. If we had any problems with injuries, I’m sure our medical department would tell us.
“But for the moment, he’s fit; he’s ready to compete," the former Fulham star concluded.
- Backpagepix
What about Makgopa?
Against Sundowns, Ouaddou deployed Yanela Mbuthuma to lead Bucs' attacking frontline. The centre-forward missed a number of chances as Makgopa's absence raised questions.
Ouaddou has now explained that the Bafana Bafana striker missed the midweek match because he was injured.
"First of all, I have to specify that Makgopa could not be on the team yesterday because he was injured,” the Moroccan added.
"So, he could not be on the team. But of course, it’s an area of concern for me, because if you have followed my previous press conferences over the past few months, you can see that it’s an area we must be efficient in."
- Backpagepix
Who else is sidelined for Pirates?
Already, Ouaddou has had to make his starting XI selections without Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Tapelo Xoki, and Thalente Mbatha, who are injured.
Against Sundowns, Kamogelo Sebelebele was stretched off in the 85th minute, raising fears of another injury in the camp.
"I'm not a doctor, but I don't think... and I hope it is not serious. I understood that it may be an issue of fatigue or a cramp," said Oauddou while addressing Sebelebele's situation.
"You know that his position is demanding in terms of activities, in terms of running and defending. I have to check how many kilometres he did.
"I think in the first half, we let the opponent have the ball, and I can say that we ran a lot. Maybe it can come from the distance that he ran, but I hope it is not serious."
After facing Casric Stars in a Nedbank Cup showdown on February 21, the Buccaneers will focus on a bigger duty a week later: the Soweto Derby duel against Kaizer Chiefs.