Is Nkosinathi Sibisi fit? And where is Evidence Makgopa? Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Orlando Pirates injury fears as season intensifies

After sealing a domestic double, Orlando Pirates are chasing the Premier Soccer League and the Nedbank Cup glories.

However, their PSL hunt was hit with a blow after losing a high-stakes game against Mamelodi Sundowns. It was a chance for Bucs to widen the gap to nine points, but it was Masandawana's day, who are now behind with three points and a game in hand.

As the Sea Robbers challenge the Pretoria giants for the PSL title, injuries have been an issue that head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has been facing.

One of the players that has been struggling for fitness is Nkosinathi Sibisi, but the former Marumo Gallants tactician has dismissed any fears that the defender is at risk of another injury.

Sibisi's injury could be detrimental for the ambitious Soweto giants who are already missing their former star defender, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who transferred to MLS side Chicago Fire.