Abdeslam Ouaddou delivers update on key star as Orlando Pirates stare at another possible injury scare after defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns
Fatigue or injury?
Apart from dropping points against their top Premier Soccer League title rivals at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates were left worried as one of their players failed to complete 90 minutes.
Kamogelo Sebelebele was stretchered off in the 85th minute in what is feared to be an injury problem.
The utility star, who was just returning to action after a previous injury, had to be withdrawn as a precautionary move as Pirates lost 2-1 to Sundowns in a high-stakes encounter.
'I hope it is not serious'
Asked about Sebelebele's situation, Bucs head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hinted that the star could possibly be suffering from fatigue.
"I'm not a doctor, but I don't think... and I hope it is not serious. I understood that it may be an issue of fatigue or a cramp," Oauddou told the media at the FNB Stadium.
"You know that his position is demanding in terms of activities, in terms of running and defending. I have to check how many kilometres he did.
"I think in the first half, we let the opponent have the ball, and I can say that we ran a lot. Maybe it can come from the distance that he ran, but I hope it is not serious," he added.
Who else is injured?
Pirates are already dealing with injury issues, as Evidence Makgopa, Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Tapelo Xoki and Thalente Mbatha are not available.
If Sebelebele's situation is confirmed to be worse than initially thought, then it will be a blow to the Soweto giants who are under immense pressure to protect their lead as far as the title race is concerned.
Should Pirates be worried after defeat to Downs?
Not at all! That is the message Ouaddou delivered despite conceding and letting Sundowns reduce the gap to just three points. Masandawana have a game in hand, and that means they have a chance of putting more pressure on the Buccaneers as the season advances towards the homestretch.
“You know, in football, if you ask me that question [missing the opportunity to be Sundowns' title contenders], when five games are left, I would agree with you," Ouaddou said.
"But with the number of the games that we still have, everything can happen. And 13 games, I think. I have to say, 13 or 14 games.
“For me, we still have to work to give everything because you can have many surprises in football, and we have to fight until the end of the league. This is the message that I want to give," he added.
“The PSL is a very good league with good teams, and in this scenario, we wanted to avoid it, but it happened, and it’s not the end of the world, and we have to keep working and keep believing.”
Next for Pirates is a Nedbank Cup encounter against Casric Stars on February 21 before focusing on the Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs a week later.