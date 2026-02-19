Abdeslam Ouaddou delivers update on key star as Orlando Pirates stare at another possible injury scare after defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns

Apart from dropping points against their top Premier Soccer League title rivals at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, Orlando Pirates were left worried as one of their players failed to complete 90 minutes.

Kamogelo Sebelebele was stretchered off in the 85th minute in what is feared to be an injury problem.

The utility star, who was just returning to action after a previous injury, had to be withdrawn as a precautionary move as Pirates lost 2-1 to Sundowns in a high-stakes encounter.