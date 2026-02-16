Is Miguel Cardoso already shivering ahead of Orlando Pirates showdown? Mamelodi Sundowns coach concedes 'I am more worried about Bucs'
Pirates-Sundowns fever pitch rises
When Mamelodi Sundowns visit Orlando Pirates' Orlando Amstel Arena, there will be one mission: collect maximum points.
Already, Bucs lead with a six-point gap, and dropping more points will mean Downs will cede more ground in the title race.
Cardoso worried about Pirates duel
Had Sundowns lost to Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, their Champions League dream would have come to an end. But Cardoso has said he is more worried about the next game than he would have been worried about the fixture against the Algerian giants.
"Do you guys really believe that I'm worried about the Champions League matches ahead? Believe me, put yourselves in my shoes, and believe me, I'm much more worried about the Pirates match in the middle of the week," he told the media.
"I am worried about the cup match on the weekend, the one after that, and then, at the proper time, I will worry about those [Champions League] matches.
"I really want to close this door and enjoy a little bit of the moment, a very important moment for all of us. Cheer with the boys, rest as much as possible, and pick up energy then we start focusing on the next one," Cardoso explained.
Important game for SA
The former Esperance head coach further explained why the game is good for the country. The Portuguese tactician said, given how important the match is in the title race, he expects a fantastic experience.
"There's no life in football that is so far ahead. It's day by day; that's how you need to live because life brings us so many surprises that if we start living three weeks or one month ahead, you are going to focus on what is not important," he added.
"Maximum focus is on Wednesday. It's a very important match, a very beautiful match to prepare for. A fantastic match to experience, and for sure, a fantastic show in terms of what football is for South Africa. That's what we are going to worry about," the Downs coach continued.
Inconsistent Sundowns meet high-flying Pirates
In the last five games, Downs have registered just three wins, a draw and a loss across all competitions.
On the other hand, Bucs have four wins and a draw in all competitions.
Masandawana face a further challenge: Bafana Bafana midfielder Bathusi Aubaas will not be available due to suspension.