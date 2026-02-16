Is Miguel Cardoso already shivering ahead of Orlando Pirates showdown? Mamelodi Sundowns coach concedes 'I am more worried about Bucs'

Had Sundowns lost to Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger, their Champions League dream would have come to an end. But Cardoso has said he is more worried about the next game than he would have been worried about the fixture against the Algerian giants.

"Do you guys really believe that I'm worried about the Champions League matches ahead? Believe me, put yourselves in my shoes, and believe me, I'm much more worried about the Pirates match in the middle of the week," he told the media.

"I am worried about the cup match on the weekend, the one after that, and then, at the proper time, I will worry about those [Champions League] matches.

"I really want to close this door and enjoy a little bit of the moment, a very important moment for all of us. Cheer with the boys, rest as much as possible, and pick up energy then we start focusing on the next one," Cardoso explained.