Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Is Igor Tudor facing the sack? Tottenham make decision on interim boss ahead of crunch Liverpool encounter

Igor Tudor is reportedly set to remain in the Tottenham dugout for Sunday's daunting trip to Liverpool, despite the club's season spiralling into a full-blown crisis. Since replacing Thomas Frank last month, the Croatian has overseen a catastrophic run of four consecutive defeats, leaving the north London outfit languishing just one point above the Premier League relegation zone and facing a round of 16 Champions League exit.

  • Pressure mounts on interim boss

    The situation reached boiling point following a humiliating 5-2 first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) are now demanding "emergency action" as pressure mounts on Tudor. With no league win since late December, the board is being urged to act before the club tumbles into the Championship. ESPN reports that senior figures at Spurs are deeply concerned, but Tudor is expected to face the media on Friday as planned and lead the team at Anfield as they desperately search for a spark to ignite their survival bid.

    • Advertisement
  • Kinsky - Vicario - TudorGetty/GOAL

    The Kinsky substitution controversy

    Tudor’s man-management has come under intense fire after he hauled off young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky just 17 minutes into the clash in Madrid. The 22-year-old Czech, making a surprise start over Guglielmo Vicario, committed two high-profile errors that saw Spurs trail 3-0 within a quarter of an hour. Former Manchester City keeper Joe Hart was left "flabbergasted" at Tudor's "cold" shoulder when he refused to acknowledge the distraught youngster as he left the field.

    Defending his ruthless decision, Tudor stated: "It was, before the game, the right choice to do in the moment like we are, with the pressure on Vicario, another competition. Toni is a very good goalkeeper. It was for me the right decision. After this, of course, it's easy to say that it was not the right decision. So I explained to Toni also, speaking after: he's the right guy and a good goalkeeper. [The early substitution] is very rare. I've been coaching for 15 years, I've never done this. It was necessary to preserve the guy, preserve the team. Incredible situation, nothing to comment."

  • A locker room in despair

    The mood within the squad appears to have hit rock bottom, with first-team stars struggling to process the rapid decline. Defender Micky van de Ven offered a brutally honest assessment of the night in Spain, describing the collapse as a "doomsday scenario" for the club. The Dutchman also admitted that the relentless negativity has forced him to retreat from the public eye to protect his mental health.

    The Netherlands international said: “Terrible, to be honest: a doomsday scenario. Everything that could go wrong in the first twenty minutes went wrong. Everyone slips, including me. Those are moments you simply can’t do anything about. I can’t just stand here and start blaming the pitch.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Survival at stake at Anfield

    The trip to Merseyside now represents a make-or-break moment for Tudor's short-lived tenure. While the club are expected to stick with him for the weekend, another heavy defeat could force their hand as the threat of relegation becomes a genuine reality. Failure to produce a competitive performance at Anfield could leave the board with little choice but to search for another manager before the return leg against Atletico and a vital run of domestic fixtures that will determine the club's top-flight status.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
0