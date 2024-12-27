'Is Harambee Stars a rugby team? All those overseas ambitions & Benni McCarthy settles for armpit kings? He should go to coachless Kaizer Chiefs!' - Fans

South Africans share their diverse opinions regarding the former international striker's next move.

GOAL exclusively revealed Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is on his way to Kenya to coach the national team Harambee Stars.

The 47-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract as Manchester United Strikers' coach expired at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Harambee Stars are without a coach after Engin Firat's exit a couple of weeks ago and the Football Kenya Federation has settled for the ex-Orlando Pirates forward.

While a section of the fans are happy with the move, others have questioned McCarthy's ambitions.