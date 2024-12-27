'Is Harambee Stars a rugby team? All those overseas ambitions & Benni McCarthy settles for armpit kings? He should go to coachless Kaizer Chiefs!' - Fans

GOAL exclusively revealed Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is on his way to Kenya to coach the national team Harambee Stars.
The 47-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract as Manchester United Strikers' coach expired at the end of the 2023/24 season.
Harambee Stars are without a coach after Engin Firat's exit a couple of weeks ago and the Football Kenya Federation has settled for the ex-Orlando Pirates forward.
While a section of the fans are happy with the move, others have questioned McCarthy's ambitions.