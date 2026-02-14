Is CAF planning to postpone the 2027 AFCON to 2028? Patrice Motsepe addresses rumours surrounding the East African PAMOJA edition
Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda to co-host the 2027 edtition
The Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from June to July 2027, with the tournament set to be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
While the Confederation of African Football has confirmed these plans, there has been some confusion and misinterpretation, with reports suggesting the possibility of a postponement.
CAF has been working to clarify the situation, emphasising that the tournament will proceed as planned.
AFCON 2027 delay speculation dismissed
Briefing the media after the executive committee meeting in Tanzania, CAF President Patrice Motsepe clarified that the 2027 AFCON will not be postponed, as reports are suggesting.
"There was an allegation that I am here to tell Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda that I am taking away AFCON because our three countries are not going to be ready. That is totally unfounded," said Motsepe, as reported by SABC Sports.
"Sometimes I say certain things, and the media either say something totally opposite, like in this context, or I said that I am enormously confident that we will succeed."
The new era
Motsepe re-emphasised that, as he has stated before, the new era of AFCON will feature an increased number of participating countries.
"I said to you in Morocco that our objective as CAF is to have an AFCON, or the equivalent of an AFCON, every year – not every two years," he added.
"The AFCON as we know it now, we want to increase to 28 countries, and, as we said, that will take place once every four years."
Motsepe reflects on past challenges
The former Mamelodi Sundowns president also took a moment to reflect on the challenges he faced during his early days as president.
“I had a big challenge in Cameroon. Soon after I became president, I was told by people whose views I respect that Cameroon is not ready; you have to take it away. But we have to believe in ourselves as Africans. We have to believe in our people and recognise that there will be challenges," the 64-year-old continued, as per FarPost.
"AFCON next year in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will be highly successful.”