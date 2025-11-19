Is Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars job safe? Apologetic Football Kenya Federation boss promises full review after humiliating 8-0 defeat by Senegal
- Backpagepix
Mane runs riot over Kenya
Kenya suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Senegal in Tuesday’s international friendly played in Turkey.
Sadio Mane ran riot with a hat-trick, while former Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson added a brace to compound the Harambee Stars and coach Benni McCarthy's misery.
The result was one of the heaviest losses in Kenya's football history and Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed has issued an apology to fans, acknowledging the embarrassment caused.
He also made a promise which will see the FKF take decisive steps to repair Tuesday's damage.
FKF boss insists, 'We have no excuses'
“Truth be told, today is a bad day in office,” Mohammed said on social media.
“The results from today’s games are a wake-up call to us. To play and compete against the best in the world requires deliberate investment in a serious and professional technical team and player development programs.
“We have no excuses. I apologise for these results. We shall fix it. We will review our policies, operational procedures and key performance indicators of all staff starting from the grassroots and working our way to all National teams.”
- Backpage
Did Mohammed just hint that McCarthy's job is not safe?
Remarks by the FKF boss that they will "review our policies, operational procedures and key performance indicators of all staff" might raise fresh questions about McCarthy's future.
Mohammed suggested that the technical committee could thoroughly assess the Bafana Bafana legend's performance.
This would determine whether the 2027 AFCON project led by McCarthy is still on the right track.
With pressure mounting, the possibility of the former AmaZulu coach being shown the exit door cannot be dismissed.
Should that happen, it would mark a dark chapter in McCarthy’s coaching journey in East Africa, in what was his first job as a national team coach.
The former Orlando Pirates forward has so far guided the Harambee Stars to six wins, three draws and six defeats since taking charge in March 2025.
That mixed record could hand his critics ammunition and leave the FKF with tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.
- Backpage
All the blame on McCarthy
Kenya legend Reginald Asibwa has apportioned the blame for the 8-0 defeat on McCarthy.
“For some time, I have advised the technical bench to widen their scope and include more different players but that advice has fallen on deaf ears. I think the desire to improve can be derived from competition world over,” Asibwa told Flashscore.
“If you keep rotating the same players with a big portion of them called from one club, it defies the simple logic of why the team should then be called Harambee Stars or the national team.
“To subject other players from the many teams featuring in the league to a big blackout or omission is the biggest mistake our technical bench is making. Without competition in the team, Kenya will stagnate in our standards of football,” added the former AFC Leopards star.
“I expect that in the next call-ups, the manager will have a mind to give a chance to other new faces to help create competition within our national team. Give a chance to the many Kenyan footballers that have the skills, are eligible and can perform.”
What's next?
Kenya will be mere spectators when the 2025 AFCON takes place in Morocco in December and January 2026.
They will also watch from home the 2026 FIFA World Cup after McCarthy inherited a side that had already made life difficult in their bid to go to the global tournament.
However, whether McCarthy remains or leaves, focus will be on building a strong squad for the 2027 AFCON which Kenya will co-host with Tanzania and Uganda.
Posting humiliating results as one of the tournament hosts is what Kenya would want to avoid.