Is Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars job safe? Apologetic Football Kenya Federation boss promises full review after humiliating 8-0 defeat by Senegal

Remarks by the FKF boss that they will "review our policies, operational procedures and key performance indicators of all staff" might raise fresh questions about McCarthy's future.

Mohammed suggested that the technical committee could thoroughly assess the Bafana Bafana legend's performance.

This would determine whether the 2027 AFCON project led by McCarthy is still on the right track.

With pressure mounting, the possibility of the former AmaZulu coach being shown the exit door cannot be dismissed.

Should that happen, it would mark a dark chapter in McCarthy’s coaching journey in East Africa, in what was his first job as a national team coach.

The former Orlando Pirates forward has so far guided the Harambee Stars to six wins, three draws and six defeats since taking charge in March 2025.

That mixed record could hand his critics ammunition and leave the FKF with tough decisions to make in the coming weeks.